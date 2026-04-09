NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Every Thursday Game (4/9/26)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Predictions Today: Best Bets, Picks and Odds for Every Game

Heat at Raptors Pick: Raptors -4.5

Step 1: FanDuel has the Toronto Raptors -4.5, and the matchup data supports it. The Raptors are 44-35, 22-17 at home, and they just beat the Miami Heat 121-95 on April 7. Toronto is 31-18 in conference games, while Miami enters on a three-game road slide.

Step 2: Toronto’s form and matchup profile are stronger. The Raptors are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, while Miami allows 46.4%; Toronto’s last 10 games also show a better defensive profile, with opponents at 111.5 points per game versus Miami allowing 129.3 over its last 10.

Step 3: Injuries tilt slightly toward Toronto. No Raptors injuries listed, while Miami has Nikola Jovic out and Norman Powell/Dru Smith carrying question marks on the broader injury report. Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks, and Toronto has already won the season series meeting most recently by 26.

Bulls at Wizards Pick: Bulls -6.0

Step 1: FanDuel lists the Chicago Bulls -6, and the Washington Wizards are still one of the league’s weakest teams. CBS has the Wizards at 17-62 and the Bulls at 30-49, and Washington is trying to snap a four-game skid against Chicago.

Step 2: The injury gap matters. Chicago is missing Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis and a few depth pieces, but Collin Sexton, Patrick Williams and Lachlan Olbrich were listed probable. Washington is without Alex Sarr, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, D’Angelo Russell and Kyshawn George, with Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie, Tre Johnson and Anthony Gill also uncertain. That is simply too much missing creation and size for a bad team to absorb.

Step 3: The recent result was a blowout. Chicago just routed Washington 129-98 on Tuesday, and Rob Dillingham scored 26 off the bench in that win. In a rematch with the healthier roster, I would rather lay the short road number than trust the Wizards to respond.

Celtics at Knicks Pick: Celtics +4.5

Step 1: FanDuel has the New York Knicks -4.5 even though the Boston Celtics are 54-25 and 26-14 on the road, while the Knicks are 51-28 and 28-9 at home. That tells you the market is heavily pricing home court and situational urgency.

Step 2: New York has good reasons to be favored. The Knicks have won five straight at home, lead the season series 2-1, and beat Boston 111-89 in the last meeting on February 8. Jalen Brunson dropped 31 in that game, and New York’s last 10 games show 7-3 form with opponents held to 108.7 points per game.

Step 3: I still want the points with the better overall team. Boston is 8-2 in its last 10, Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and the Celtics have been better in conference play overall at 35-15. Because the number has pushed all the way to Knicks -4.5, I think the value is on Boston to keep it within a possession or win outright.

Pacers at Nets Pick: Nets +4.0

Step 1: FanDuel has the Indiana Pacers -4, but the Pacers are 18-61 and 7-33 away, while the Brooklyn Nets are 20-59 and 12-28 at home. This is basically a bet on which injury report is less damaging.

Step 2: Indiana is more depleted than the number suggests. Tyrese Haliburton is out long-term, plus Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell all out for Thursday, with Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Kobe Brown also questionable. Brooklyn is missing Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney, but the Pacers are missing far more top-end functionality.

Step 3: The Nets are ugly offensively, but the spot is playable. Brooklyn averages only 106.1 points per game, yet Indiana is 6-36 in games decided by 10 or more points and comes in on a three-game skid. If the market is still asking you to lay 4 with the more injured team, the home dog is the sharper side.

76ers at Rockets Pick: Rockets -3.5

Step 1: FanDuel has the Houston Rockets -3.5, and the form case is strong. The Rockets are 50-29, have won seven straight, and are still pushing for playoff positioning. Houston also just beat Utah 140-106 on April 3, getting 25 points from Kevin Durant in a game it led by as many as 37.

Step 2: The Philadelphia 76ers are dangerous enough to make this interesting. The Sixers are 43-36, and they already beat Houston 128-122 in overtime on January 22 behind 36 from Tyrese Maxey and a 32-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist night from Joel Embiid. That prior result is the best argument for the dog.

Step 3: I still lean Houston because the broader setup favors the Rockets. Philadelphia has Cameron Payne and Johni Broome out, while Houston is missing Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, but the Rockets’ current momentum and home spot matter more. The Rockets are chasing home court and had been averaging 30 assists a game during this run.

Lakers at Warriors Pick: Warriors -4.5

Step 1: FanDuel lists the Golden State Warriors -4.5, which is striking because the Los Angeles Lakers are 50-29 and the Warriors are just 37-42. The line is clearly driven by injury context, not season-long record.

Step 2: The Lakers are missing too much perimeter shot creation. Luka Doncic is out, Austin Reaves out, Jaxson Hayes out, and Marcus Smart on the report as well. That leaves LeBron James carrying an enormous burden, especially against a Warriors team that still has more available creators if Stephen Curry plays.

Step 3: The Warriors are not clean either. Curry is questionable and Kristaps Porzingis is out, but Golden State is still favored at home. The Lakers did win the last matchup 129-101 on March 1, yet the current injury version of Los Angeles is much weaker. If Curry is in, I like Golden State to cover; if he is ruled out, this becomes a pass for me rather than a forced bet.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.