2023 Navy Football Odds and Schedule

The Navy Midshipmen's 2023 record sits at 2-3. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Navy 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ Notre Dame August 26 L 42-3 Fighting Irish (-20.5) 49.5 2 Wagner September 9 W 24-0 - - 3 @ Memphis September 14 L 28-24 Tigers (-13.5) 47.5 5 South Florida September 30 L 44-30 Midshipmen (-3.5) 54.5 6 North Texas October 7 W 27-24 Midshipmen (-6.5) 60.5 7 @ Charlotte October 14 - Midshipmen (-3.5) 44.5 8 Air Force October 21 - - - View Full Table

Navy Last Game

The Midshipmen go into their next matchup after winning 27-24 over the North Texas Mean Green in their last outing on October 7. Tai Lavatai threw for 75 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 4-of-8 passing (50.0%) for the Midshipmen in that game versus the Mean Green. He also tacked on three carries for 28 yards. In the running game, Alex Tecza totaled 137 rushing yards on 17 carries (8.1 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. Brandon Chatman accumulated one catch for 38 yards (38.0 per catch) against the Mean Green.

Navy Betting Insights

Navy has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

