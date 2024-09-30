Nate Oats: "The NBA intrigues me for sure, but I'm happy where I am right now."

Nate Oats has made Alabama's basketball program synonymous with NBA style offensive sets, but that doesn't mean that he's going to be coaching at the NBA level anytime soon.

Speaking Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast, Oats again reiterated his adoration for Tuscaloosa when he was asked about his desires to one day coach in the NBA.

"The NBA intrigues me for sure," Oats said. "Training camps open up this week in the NBA, and our staff is going to split up around the country and learn different concepts and bring them back. But I've got three daughters. I think the college coaching lifestyle makes it more conducive to being a good father. You're not on the road like you are all the time in the NBA. I'm happy where I am right now. We love it at Alabama. I'm going to continue to study the NBA, but we love it here right now."

Oats led the Crimson Tide to the Final Four last season for the first time in program history.

Alabama is currently ranked first in the ROTHSTEIN 45.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.