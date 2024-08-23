NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Wawa 250

If you want to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Daytona, you gotta go through Austin Hill.

Since becoming a full-timer in the series, Hill has won three of five races at this track. That's on top of three other wins on pack tracks, proving Hill is definitively the guy to beat.

That's reflected in the betting markets as Hill is +290 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds for Daytona. And while he's the favorite in my model, I can't put him quite that high.

Here's how my sims see things playing out prior to qualifying with Hill, of course, leading the way.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Austin Hill 11.3% 27.4% 40.2% Jesse Love 8.0% 20.2% 31.4% Riley Herbst 6.7% 18.7% 29.2% Cole Custer 5.8% 15.8% 25.7% Ryan Truex 5.8% 16.9% 27.5% Sheldon Creed 5.4% 16.7% 26.2% A.J. Allmendinger 4.9% 15.1% 23.8% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Daytona

Ryan Truex (+2000): Truex has a pair of podiums in Atlanta, and he had a fourth-place average running position at that track this year. While the finishes in Daytona haven't been there, this shows he has the ability to get the job done at a pack track.

(+2000): Truex has a pair of podiums in Atlanta, and he had a fourth-place average running position at that track this year. While the finishes in Daytona haven't been there, this shows he has the ability to get the job done at a pack track. Shane Van Gisbergen (+3500): Van Gisbergen has taken to the superspeedways quickly, finishing third in Atlanta and posting an 11th-place average running position in Talladega. I think the model's a bit too high on him, but I don't mind him at a mid-range price regardless.

