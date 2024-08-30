NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

All the big kids are coming out to play Saturday in Darlington.

The field for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 features all the Xfinity regulars plus Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain.

With Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson recently winning Xfinity races at Darlington, the Cup Series regulars have been tough to top. And my model sees something similar this weekend with Bell being the runaway favorite.

I'm basically in line with Bell in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, which means he's sucking up a lot of win equity. That'll make it tough to find value elsewhere, but there are some drivers who grade out above the market.

Here's the full run of sims prior to practice and qualifying.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Christopher Bell 22.1% 57.6% 73.2% Justin Allgaier 8.6% 24.0% 40.0% Cole Custer 7.9% 25.0% 41.6% Austin Hill 7.5% 23.4% 38.6% Chandler Smith 6.7% 21.2% 34.8% Chase Elliott 5.2% 15.1% 26.5% Sheldon Creed 5.1% 15.7% 26.1% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Betting Picks

Riley Herbst (+2200): Herbst is almost always a value for me, though he's only 0.7 percentage points above his implied mark at 5.0% in the sims. He was runner-up in Iowa and Homestead, and he won Vegas, so he can compete both at high tire-wear and intermediate tracks.

(+2200): Herbst is almost always a value for me, though he's only 0.7 percentage points above his implied mark at 5.0% in the sims. He was runner-up in Iowa and Homestead, and he won Vegas, so he can compete both at high tire-wear and intermediate tracks. Noah Gragson (+5000): Gragson's first three races with Rette Jones Racing have been impressive as he has finished 5th, 6th, and 10th. Gragson has two wins and a runner-up in his past three Xfinity races here, and he has led 40-plus laps in five of seven races.

