NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Mission 200 at The Glen

Before we get too far into this, an important disclaimer.

I think my model is too low on Shane Van Gisbergen this week.

I know why it's low. Saturday's Mission 200 at The Glen is a short one -- only 82 laps -- and when you factor in stage breaks, it doesn't leave drivers much wiggle room for imperfection.

Thus, if you slip in qualifying and start in the back, it'll torpedo your outlook. The model will gain tons of confidence once the starting grid is set, but until then, it's going to be lower than it should be on SVG.

FanDuel won't make that mistake. They have Van Gisbergen at +110 to win in their NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. That should open up value elsewhere, but we'll want a pretty large edge in order to bite, accounting for the fact that Van Gisbergen's true win odds are likely higher than what the model is saying.

With those caveats aside, here's what my model has before we see the cars on track.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Shane Van Gisbergen 17.5% 41.4% 56.7% Ty Gibbs 13.4% 34.1% 49.5% William Byron 13.4% 35.4% 50.7% A.J. Allmendinger 9.0% 25.7% 40.0% Sheldon Creed 7.3% 22.4% 35.8% Austin Hill 6.5% 18.1% 30.6% Sam Mayer 5.4% 17.0% 29.5% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Watkins Glen

Sheldon Creed (+2200): Creed is up to 11 runner-up finishes in Xfinity without claiming a win, but he has shown upside on road courses. He was runner-up in Sonoma this year and Watkins Glen last year, and he had a fourth-place average running position this year in Portland.

(+3500): Hill had a chance to win this race last year before Sam Mayer wrecked him late. He has since finished second at COTA -- a race with Van Gisbergen and Ty Gibbs plus Kyle Larson in it -- and he had a sixth-place average running position in both Sonoma and Chicago.

