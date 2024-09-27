NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Kansas Lottery 300

Similar to the NASCR Cup Series, this Saturday's Xfinity Series race is a bit of an odd duck.

The race is in Kansas, which is a 1.5-mile track. The Xfinity Series hasn't run at one of those since May, meaning our sample of similar tracks is limited and -- at least to an extent -- outdated.

Additionally, there are no Cup Series drivers allowed in the field with the playoffs now underway. Thus, although we've got question marks around which teams will be fast, at least the regulars won't have to top as tough of a field to grab the checkered flag.

That does lead to one regular gobbling up a good amount of win equity in my pre-practice sims. Unfortunately, even at 21.7%, Justin Allgaier isn't a value relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds as he sits at +330.

Instead, the value lies a bit lower in the order. Here's what the sims say prior to practice, and then we'll lay out who stands out most beneath the table.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Justin Allgaier 21.7% 51.6% 68.5% Cole Custer 11.0% 31.4% 49.7% Austin Hill 9.7% 30.1% 48.3% Sheldon Creed 8.3% 24.3% 39.9% Sam Mayer 7.8% 23.9% 39.3% Riley Herbst 7.7% 22.6% 37.2% Aric Almirola 6.2% 19.0% 33.6% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Betting Picks

Sam Mayer (+1500): Mayer won Texas earlier this year and Homestead last year, showing he has upside on this track type. He has had poor finishes recently, but most have been due to incidents rather than speed.

(+1500): Mayer won Texas earlier this year and Homestead last year, showing he has upside on this track type. He has had poor finishes recently, but most have been due to incidents rather than speed. Riley Herbst (+1500): Like Mayer, there's a good chance Herbst crashes. It comes with the territory. But he has shown upside when he hasn't wrecked, winning in Vegas last year and finishing second in Homestead. He was also fifth with a fourth-place average running position in Vegas -- Kansas' sister track -- earlier this season.

