NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Food City 300

With Friday night being the NASCAR Xfinity Series' final race before the playoffs, all Cup Series regulars have been cleared out of the paint.

The lone interloper coming to crash the party is some ol' vet you may have heard of. And he nearly won this race last year.

That's Dale Earnhardt Jr., who led 47 laps before his car caught fire mid-race, forcing him to the garage.

My model gives Junior a shot this year, but he's below the betting markets for me.

Instead, I'm showing value on one of his drivers at JR Motorsports. And that guy is a value despite being the favorite in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

Here's what the sims look like prior to practice and qualifying.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Justin Allgaier 29.9% 65.9% 76.7% Cole Custer 12.1% 39.1% 60.4% Austin Hill 8.8% 29.6% 49.7% Chandler Smith 7.6% 26.9% 48.1% Sheldon Creed 7.9% 27.1% 46.8% Sam Mayer 5.7% 20.0% 35.1% A.J. Allmendinger 5.3% 17.7% 33.0% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Betting Picks

Justin Allgaier (+300): Allgaier is King Kongcrete with two wins and four podiums in the past eight Xfinity Series races on concrete. That includes a win in this race last year, his seventh consecutive race leading 92-plus laps at the track.

Austin Hill (+1600): Hill was third at Bristol back in 2022, and he has had a couple of good runs at Dover since then. He's not on Allgaier's level, but there's value here with Hill at 8.8% for me versus 5.9% implied.

