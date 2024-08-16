NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets: Cabo Wabo 250

After a long layoff, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is finally back in action this week in Michigan for the Cabo Wabo 250.

It's a similar setup to the Indianapolis race they ran heading into the break: they'll use a reduced-horsepower engine, hoping to keep speeds a bit in check.

That didn't lead to pack racing in Indy, and I wouldn't expect it to here, either, given the aerodynamic rules package isn't the one they use on superspeedways. We can filter in data from Atlanta, which uses the same rules package, but don't expect to see Daytona- or Talladega-type action.

With that in mind, here's how my sims see things playing out prior to practice and qualifying. We'll run through which drivers are values in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds for Michigan at the bottom.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 John Hunter Nemechek 20.6% 47.4% 63.2% Riley Herbst 12.8% 34.2% 49.7% Justin Allgaier 11.2% 30.7% 47.4% Cole Custer 10.5% 30.7% 46.6% Austin Hill 8.4% 26.7% 41.9% Chandler Smith 6.5% 20.0% 34.1% Sam Mayer 5.3% 17.0% 29.8% View Full Table

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan Betting Picks

John Hunter Nemechek (+550): Nemechek won this race last year and has been impressive in his limited 2024 Xfinity schedule winning twice in three races at higher-speed, non-drafting tracks. He's facing a weaker field this year than last, so 20.6% win odds don't seem that unrealistic.

(+550): Nemechek won this race last year and has been impressive in his limited 2024 Xfinity schedule winning twice in three races at higher-speed, non-drafting tracks. He's facing a weaker field this year than last, so 20.6% win odds don't seem that unrealistic. Chandler Smith (+1800): Nemechek's teammate, Smith has struggled on higher-speed tracks this year. Most of that is due to incidents, though, and he had a third-place average running position in Vegas. It's hard to put a talented driver in equipment this good lower than 6.5%, which is where Smith settles out in the sims.

