NASCAR Odds Darlington: Who Is the Favorite for Today's Goodyear 400?

The 2026 NASCAR season heads to Las Vegas for today's Pennzoil 400.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Darlington Today

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Tyler Reddick +330 Kyle Larson +550 Denny Hamlin +750 Chase Briscoe +1000 William Byron +1100 Ryan Blaney +1200 Chase Elliott +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NASCAR bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.