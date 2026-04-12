NASCAR Odds Bristol Today: Who Are the Favorites for the Food City 500?

The 2026 NASCAR season heads to Bristol today for the Food City 500.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR odds, which drivers have the best odds to win today?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NASCAR Odds for Bristol Today

Full NASCAR odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Ryan Blaney +340 Kyle Larson +380 Denny Hamlin +750 Ty Gibbs +850 Christopher Bell +1100 Chase Briscoe +1100 Tyler Reddick +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which NASCAR bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.