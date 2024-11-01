NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Betting Picks: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

When I pulled up the betting odds for Friday night's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 at Martinsville, I was hoping I'd be able to bet Christian Eckes.

Eckes has been phenomenal on short, flat tracks this year, including a win in the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville. At 21.7% in my model, he's the clear favorite, and I was hoping he'd be a value.

No dice.

Eckes is +300 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds, which is 25.0% implied. I can't get there. And I don't have value on the guys right beneath him, either.

As a result, I think the best bets for Friday are long-ish shots who have shown some upside on similar tracks.

Here's what my sims have prior to practice and qualifying, and then we'll dig into who those values are after.

Driver Win Podium Top 5 Christian Eckes 21.7% 46.4% 60.5% Corey Heim 14.4% 36.8% 52.4% Ty Majeski 13.1% 33.7% 48.1% Layne Riggs 8.4% 24.9% 38.7% Nick Sanchez 7.5% 22.0% 36.1% Tyler Ankrum 5.5% 16.4% 28.8% Ben Rhodes 5.4% 18.0% 30.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

Truck Series Betting Picks for Martinsville

Nick Sanchez (+1500): Sanchez finished fourth here in the spring with a sixth-place average running position, and he had a top-10 here in the Xfinity Series back in 2022. Sanchez was strong in Milwaukee, as well, so the more recent form on flat tracks is good enough for me to buy in.

(+1500): Sanchez finished fourth here in the spring with a sixth-place average running position, and he had a top-10 here in the Xfinity Series back in 2022. Sanchez was strong in Milwaukee, as well, so the more recent form on flat tracks is good enough for me to buy in. Ben Rhodes (+2500): Rhodes has run up front a bunch at Martinsville but hasn't won yet. He had a good truck in both Gateway and Richmond, so despite a disappointing year overall, he has shown upside on this track type.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you on Friday night? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.