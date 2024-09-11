NASCAR Best Bets: Go Bowling at the Glen

For the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, we've got a boatload of uncertainty.

We are familiar with the track. It's Watkins Glen, a road course they've been going to nearly every year since the 1980s.

It's the tires that are the wild card.

Goodyear is bringing a new tire that featured massive falloff during testing earlier this summer. Granted, that was with just three cars on track, and the dynamics change with more rubber on the track, but it's a big potential shift.

We're seeing that uncertainty reflected in the betting markets. No driver is shorter than +750 to win FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds. Part of this is that we just have more dudes in contention with both Shane Van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger in the field, but it's more wide open than usual.

For me, that has created value in one of the favorites, and it's a guy who's a proven winner on road courses.

Let's dig into where my model is showing value prior to practice and qualifying.

NASCAR Betting Picks for Watkins Glen

Tyler Reddick has wins at both Road America and COTA on his ledger. Those are two road courses where tire degradation mattered. I think that bodes well for his outlook here.

Overall, Reddick has won 3 of 15 road-course races during the Next-Gen era (20.0%). He could have won Chicago this year, too, had he not hit the wall while trying to track down Alex Bowman on the last lap. You could make the case for his being the best road racer in the series right now.

That hasn't translated to Watkins Glen yet, but he certainly hasn't been bad here. Reddick has finished between 7th and 10th in all 3 trips. A shift in how the track races probably isn't the worst thing for him.

Reddick is the favorite in my model, sitting at 11.3%, up from 9.5% implied at +950. FanDuel's lower on Reddick than other sportsbooks, and I think they're low enough where we should consider biting.

Kyle Busch has one mission the rest of this year: to win a race for the 21st consecutive season.

I wouldn't be shocked if that win were to come on a road course.

Busch has run nine road-course races since joining Richard Childress Racing. He has two runner-ups and three podiums in that time. None of those splash runs have come this year, but he was running top-five in Sonoma before getting wrecked on the last lap.

Those consistent quality runs have Busch up at 6.1% to win in my model versus 4.6% implied. I'd prefer a top-five bet with so many elite drivers in the field, but I'm not showing value there (26.5% for me versus 27.8% implied at +260), pushing me to go for the upside, instead.

Bowman benefited from Reddick's error in his aforementioned win in Chicago, but it wasn't a fluke. He's good on road courses.

In 14 Next-Gen road-course races, Bowman has 5 top-5 finishes (35.7%). That's well above his implied odds of 16.7%, so even with my model projecting regression (I have him at 23.4%), he's still a value.

Two of those top-five runs have come this year as he finished fourth in COTA, again a place where tire management matters. With three top-fives in three trips to COTA, I think we can say that Bowman can get it done on abrasive surfaces.

I do show value on Bowman to win at +3700, and I won't push back if you're inclined to go there. I just like the value in this market enough to take the extra flexibility.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Sunday's race? check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.