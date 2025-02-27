Najee Harris' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Steelers

The NFL offseason is soon to kick into high gear with the 2025 free agency signing period set to begin on March 12th.

Running backs made a comeback in 2024, and one of the top names set to hit the market at this position is Najee Harris. According to PFF, Harris is the second-best RB (behind only Aaron Jones) and the 49th-best player available across the league.

Will Harris return to the Pittsburgh Steelers? If not, what will the market look like for him around the league? Let's find out.

Will the Steelers Re-Sign Najee Harris?

Harris isn't a flashy or overly efficient back. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry in 2024 -- nearly in line with his career-long average of 3.9 yards per carry.

However, what Harris lacks in that department he makes up for in durability and consistency. The former first-round draft pick has not missed a single game in his four-year NFL career. Moreover, he's rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four campaigns. In fact, he's the only player in the NFL who has churned out four straight 1,000-plus yard seasons.

Add in that Harris is entering his age-27 season, and it's no surprise that a market has opened up for him. Spotrac projects him to earn a three-year, $27.5 million contract this offseason.

The Steelers have $55.5 million in cap space (ninth-highest). However, entering 2024, they made the potential mistake of declining Harris' fifth-year option on his rookie deal. That decision has led many to believe that a Harris-Pittsburgh split is imminent.

Jaylen Warren will be a restricted free agency, and the younger and more explosive back is seen as the more likely keep for the Steelers.

Steelers GM Omar Khan has said the door is not closed on a Harris reunion, though it seems more likely than not that he ends up elsewhere. If that ends up being the case, which landing spots make the most sense for Harris?

Ideal Free Agency Landing Spots for Najee Harris

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have $61.9 million in cap space (sixth-highest) and will be in need of a running back should J.K. Dobbins depart in free agency.

Dobbins was solid in his first season with the Chargers, but his value is worsened by major injury concerns. He missed the entire 2021 season and went on to play just nine total games in the following two seasons. This past year, he suited up for a career-high 13 games.

Los Angeles is in win-now mode, so no one could blame them for wanting to steer clear of one of the most injury-prone players in the league. Instead, they could opt to bring in Harris, someone who has suited up for 68 out of 68 regular-season games in his career.

Las Vegas Raiders

When a team has $92.4 million in cap space (second-highest) and positional needs up the wazoo, they are in play for just about every notable free agent.

That's the case with the Las Vegas Raiders, who ranked dead-last in rush offense a season ago. Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are both set to hit free agency, and the Raiders are in blow-it-up mode as new head coach Pete Carroll searches for the franchise's next QB.

Again, Harris isn't a flashy option, but the Raiders had arguably the most inconsistent backfield in the NFL last season and could use a reliable guy like Harris.

Dallas Cowboys

Harris and the Dallas Cowboys have been linked in the past. A union could finally happen in 2025.

Ezekiel Elliott is out of the picture, and Rico Dowdle will become an unrestricted free agent. Dowdle posted 1,079 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2024, but that didn't stop the Cowboys from struggling with the third-worst adjusted rush offense in the NFL.

The Cowboys need a running back, and they preferably want one who has shown more consistent output than Dowdle and has the chance to level up in 2025. Dallas' lack of cap space will likely keep them out of the running for Aaron Jones, while Dobbins and Nick Chubb come with red flags. Of the free agents available, Harris might make the most sense for Dallas.

