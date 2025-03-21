Most Likely Upsets for Friday's First Round Men’s College Basketball Tournament Games

The first day of the men's college basketball tournament had plenty of upset scares, and it all kicked off with a 9-over-8 upset by the seeding.

Which teams should be on upset alert on Friday?

To figure that out, we're going to use betting odds to see which higher seeds might be in danger of the good old-fashioned upset in March.

Today’s Most Likely Men’s College Basketball Tournament Upsets

What's an upset? For these purposes, it's whenever the lower-seeded team beats the higher-seeded team (e.g. a 10 seed over a 7 seed).

Here's a look at all 16 underdogs (by seed) as well as their moneyline odds (per the college basketball betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook). The "Implied Win Odds" simply translates that moneyline into how likely the sportsbook says they are to win that game.

Seed Team Opponent Moneyline Implied Win Odds 12 Colorado State Memphis -128 56.1% 11 North Carolina Ole Miss -120 54.5% 9 Baylor Mississippi State -102 50.5% 11 Xavier Illinois +128 43.9% 10 Vanderbilt Saint Mary's +150 40.0% 10 New Mexico Marquette +150 40.0% 9 Oklahoma UConn +176 36.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

A pair of double-digit seeds are favored in their first-round matchups.

First, we've got the 12 seed Colorado State Rams taking on an overrated Memphis Tigers team, the 5 seed in the West region.

Via BartTorvik, the Rams have a better adjusted offense (39th versus 86th) and are virtually performing the same as Memphis on defense (49th versus 47th).

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Colorado State @ Memphis Mar 21 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Also, North Carolina (the 11 seed in the South region) is favored over Ole Miss (the 6 seed).

UNC has an offensive edge based on the underlying data (18th versus 32nd), though the Rebels are better on defense (33rd versus 64th), according to Torvik's adjusted metrics.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points North Carolina @ Ole Miss Mar 21 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

