Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match?

Morocco vs Haiti First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group C | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 6:00 PM ET · MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM · ATLANTA GA · FS1 · INDOOR DOME
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 3 · First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Morocco vs Haiti: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Saibari +340 · El Kaabi +390 · Rahimi +425 · Brahim Díaz ~+450 · Hakimi +1100 · Saibari scored 1' vs Brazil · 2' vs Scotland — earliest WC scorer
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Morocco ML
-600
Top FGS Pick
Saibari +340
Over 3.5 Goals
+140
🇭🇹
Haiti ML
+1500
⚡ THE STORY — SAIBARI SCORED IN THE 1ST MINUTE vs BRAZIL · 2ND MINUTE vs SCOTLAND · EARLIEST SCORER AT WC 2026
Ismael Saibari is the earliest-scoring player at this World Cup. Both goals came in the first two minutes. Both were assisted by Brahim Díaz. Morocco attack relentlessly from kick-off. Against an already-eliminated Haiti in an indoor dome with a GD deficit to chase, this pattern repeats. CBS Eimer: "There will be no mercy in a match like this." Saibari at +340 FGS is the cleanest bet on this Group C slate.
⭐ Saibari +340 (1' vs BRA + 2' vs SCO · earliest WC scorer · $10→$44)💎 El Kaabi +390 (35 intl goals · Squawka +375 · better return than Saibari)🎯 Hakimi +1100 · 99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · $10→$120
🥇 Why Saibari FGS +340 Is the Play
Saibari is -110 anytime and +340 FGS — a ~3.1× premium that's a bargain given his specific scoring pattern: both WC goals in the first two minutes. Morocco come out attacking from kick-off every time. Against Haiti — zero WC goals, four conceded, already eliminated — Morocco press relentlessly from minute one in a dome where goal difference vs Brazil is on the line. El Kaabi at +390 is the value alternative: Squawka confirms +375 to open the scoring cross-book. Both are correct bets.
⭐ Primary Pick: Saibari +340
⭐ FGS +340 · ANYTIME -110 · SCORED 1' vs BRAZIL · 2' vs SCOTLAND · EARLIEST WC 2026 SCORER
Ismael Saibari · FW/ST · PSV Eindhoven
FGS +340 · anytime -110 FOX FD confirmed · both goals in first 2 minutes · Brahim Díaz assists both · $10→$44
First Goal FD
+340
$10→$44
Saibari opened the scoring in the 1st minute vs Brazil (lobbed finish over Alisson) and the 2nd minute vs Scotland. Both goals came from the same Brahim Díaz combination on Morocco's right channel. The pattern: Morocco come out at full intensity, Brahim Díaz combines with Saibari, early goal. Against Haiti in an indoor dome, with Morocco needing goals for GD and Haiti having no motivation to sit deep from minute one, this exact scenario is the most predictable outcome on the slate. Sports Interaction: "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match." CBS Eimer: Morocco "having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes." $10 at +340 returns $44.
Saibari +340 FGS is the primary pick. Scored in the 1st and 2nd minutes of Morocco's two WC games. Morocco attack from minute one. Haiti eliminated and open. $10 at +340 returns $44.
Squawka (June 24): "Ayoub El Kaabi: the lead striker and the market's clear favorite to score, at -105 anytime and +375 to open the scoring." FOX Sports (FD confirmed +105 anytime). Yahoo Sports: "With 35 international goals from 71 caps, El Kaabi is Morocco's most prolific striker. The natural beneficiary of crosses and cut-backs in the final third." El Kaabi at +390 FGS offers BETTER payout than Saibari at +340 — $49 vs $44 on $10 — while bringing 35 international goals of box predator quality. $10 at +390 returns $49.
El Kaabi +390 FGS is the value pick — better payout than Saibari at +340. 35 goals in 71 caps. Morocco's box predator. $10 at +390 returns $49.
FGS +425 · bench · PK route if Morocco earn early penalty · $10→$52.50
First Goal FD
+425
Squawka: "Rahimi: +120 anytime — useful alternate if Regragui rotates El Kaabi." RotoWire confirms Rahimi on bench. Also the PK taker option — if Morocco earn an early penalty from Haiti's disorganised defending, Rahimi opening the scoring from the spot is at +425. $10 at +425 returns $52.50.
💎 FGS ~+450 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · ALSO SCORES DIRECTLY · CONFIRMED RW
Brahim Díaz · RW · Real Madrid
FGS ~+450 · confirmed starter · assisted both WC goals · direct RW scoring route · $10→$55
First Goal FD
~+450
Brahim Díaz assisted BOTH Morocco WC goals from RW. He is CBS Eimer's explicit "plays 90 minutes" pick. At ~+450 FGS, he has a direct scoring route himself on the right channel and against Haiti's weak LB. $10 at ~+450 returns $55.
🎯 FGS +1100 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS FROM RB · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · MILESTONE NIGHT · $10→$120
Achraf Hakimi · RB · PSG · 99th cap
FGS +1100 · 99th cap · milestone motivation · best long value on Morocco FGS board
First Goal FD
+1100
Racing Post: "Hakimi had three shots against Brazil, two against the Scots." 99th cap tonight — milestone motivation to open the scoring. 11 international goals from right-back + set piece primary (4 WC corners) = a confirmed starter with the volume and quality to score. At +1100 ($10→$120), best value at the longer end of the Morocco FGS board.
🎯 ~+2000 · WILSON ISIDOR · HAITI FGS · NOTTM FOREST · FIRST EVER HAITI WC GOAL · $5 MAX
Wilson Isidor · FW · Nottm Forest · $5 Max Only
~+2000 · $5 max · $5→~$105 · counter pace · historic if Haiti score first
First Goal FD
~+2000
Haiti's first WC goal since 1974 would be historic. Isidor (Nottm Forest) has pace behind Morocco's advancing full-backs on the counter. CBS Eimer: "Haiti could find opportunities on the counter-attack given they don't have anything on the line." $5 maximum only. $5 at ~+2000 returns approximately $105.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
FGS FD
Anytime
⭐ Saibari · MAR FW · +340 · SCORED 1' vs BRA + 2' vs SCO · EARLIEST WC SCORER · PRIMARY
$10→$44 · anytime -110 FOX FD · both goals early · Brahim Díaz assists
+340
-110
💎 El Kaabi · MAR FW · +390 · 35 INTL GOALS · SQUAWKA +375 · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI
$10→$49 · anytime +105 FOX FD · box predator
+390
+105
💎 Rahimi · MAR FW (bench) · +425 · PK TAKER · SQUAWKA ALTERNATE · IMPACT SUB
$10→$52.50 · bench · PK route
+425
~+120
💎 Brahim Díaz · MAR RW · ~+450 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · DIRECT SCORER
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · FGS board (Saibari +340, El Kaabi +390, Rahimi +425, Hakimi +1100) ESPN cross-book · El Kaabi +375 FGS confirmed Squawka · Brahim Díaz ~+450 proxied · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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