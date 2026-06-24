Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal in Tonight's World Cup Match?

Ismael Saibari is the earliest-scoring player at this World Cup. Both goals came in the first two minutes. Both were assisted by Brahim Díaz. Morocco attack relentlessly from kick-off. Against an already-eliminated Haiti in an indoor dome with a GD deficit to chase, this pattern repeats. CBS Eimer: "There will be no mercy in a match like this." Saibari at +340 FGS is the cleanest bet on this Group C slate.

⚡ THE STORY — SAIBARI SCORED IN THE 1ST MINUTE vs BRAZIL · 2ND MINUTE vs SCOTLAND · EARLIEST SCORER AT WC 2026

⭐ Saibari +340 (1' vs BRA + 2' vs SCO · earliest WC scorer · $10→$44) 💎 El Kaabi +390 (35 intl goals · Squawka +375 · better return than Saibari) 🎯 Hakimi +1100 · 99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · $10→$120

🥇 Why Saibari FGS +340 Is the Play

Saibari is -110 anytime and +340 FGS — a ~3.1× premium that's a bargain given his specific scoring pattern: both WC goals in the first two minutes. Morocco come out attacking from kick-off every time. Against Haiti — zero WC goals, four conceded, already eliminated — Morocco press relentlessly from minute one in a dome where goal difference vs Brazil is on the line. El Kaabi at +390 is the value alternative: Squawka confirms +375 to open the scoring cross-book. Both are correct bets.

⭐ Primary Pick: Saibari +340

⭐ FGS +340 · ANYTIME -110 · SCORED 1' vs BRAZIL · 2' vs SCOTLAND · EARLIEST WC 2026 SCORER Ismael Saibari · FW/ST · PSV Eindhoven FGS +340 · anytime -110 FOX FD confirmed · both goals in first 2 minutes · Brahim Díaz assists both · $10→$44 First Goal FD +340 $10→$44 Saibari opened the scoring in the 1st minute vs Brazil (lobbed finish over Alisson) and the 2nd minute vs Scotland. Both goals came from the same Brahim Díaz combination on Morocco's right channel. The pattern: Morocco come out at full intensity, Brahim Díaz combines with Saibari, early goal. Against Haiti in an indoor dome, with Morocco needing goals for GD and Haiti having no motivation to sit deep from minute one, this exact scenario is the most predictable outcome on the slate. Sports Interaction: "Saibari is -110 to score a goal in the third straight match." CBS Eimer: Morocco "having their foot on the gas for 90 minutes." $10 at +340 returns $44. Saibari +340 FGS is the primary pick. Scored in the 1st and 2nd minutes of Morocco's two WC games. Morocco attack from minute one. Haiti eliminated and open. $10 at +340 returns $44.

Bet Saibari First Goal +340 at FanDuel · 6:00 PM ET

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💎 FGS +390 · ANYTIME +105 · 35 INTL GOALS · SQUAWKA +375 FGS CROSS-BOOK · BETTER PAYOUT Ayoub El Kaabi · FW · Atlético Madrid FGS +390 · anytime +105 FOX FD confirmed · 35 goals 71 caps · $10→$49 First Goal FD +390 $10→$49 Squawka (June 24): "Ayoub El Kaabi: the lead striker and the market's clear favorite to score, at -105 anytime and +375 to open the scoring." FOX Sports (FD confirmed +105 anytime). Yahoo Sports: "With 35 international goals from 71 caps, El Kaabi is Morocco's most prolific striker. The natural beneficiary of crosses and cut-backs in the final third." El Kaabi at +390 FGS offers BETTER payout than Saibari at +340 — $49 vs $44 on $10 — while bringing 35 international goals of box predator quality. $10 at +390 returns $49. El Kaabi +390 FGS is the value pick — better payout than Saibari at +340. 35 goals in 71 caps. Morocco's box predator. $10 at +390 returns $49.

💎 FGS +425 · ANYTIME ~+120 · BENCH IMPACT · PK TAKER OPTION · SQUAWKA ALTERNATE · $10→$52.50 Soufiane Rahimi · FW · bench FGS +425 · bench · PK route if Morocco earn early penalty · $10→$52.50 First Goal FD +425 Squawka: "Rahimi: +120 anytime — useful alternate if Regragui rotates El Kaabi." RotoWire confirms Rahimi on bench. Also the PK taker option — if Morocco earn an early penalty from Haiti's disorganised defending, Rahimi opening the scoring from the spot is at +425. $10 at +425 returns $52.50.

💎 FGS ~+450 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · ALSO SCORES DIRECTLY · CONFIRMED RW Brahim Díaz · RW · Real Madrid FGS ~+450 · confirmed starter · assisted both WC goals · direct RW scoring route · $10→$55 First Goal FD ~+450 Brahim Díaz assisted BOTH Morocco WC goals from RW. He is CBS Eimer's explicit "plays 90 minutes" pick. At ~+450 FGS, he has a direct scoring route himself on the right channel and against Haiti's weak LB. $10 at ~+450 returns $55.

🎯 FGS +1100 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS FROM RB · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · MILESTONE NIGHT · $10→$120 Achraf Hakimi · RB · PSG · 99th cap FGS +1100 · 99th cap · milestone motivation · best long value on Morocco FGS board First Goal FD +1100 Racing Post: "Hakimi had three shots against Brazil, two against the Scots." 99th cap tonight — milestone motivation to open the scoring. 11 international goals from right-back + set piece primary (4 WC corners) = a confirmed starter with the volume and quality to score. At +1100 ($10→$120), best value at the longer end of the Morocco FGS board.

🎯 ~+2000 · WILSON ISIDOR · HAITI FGS · NOTTM FOREST · FIRST EVER HAITI WC GOAL · $5 MAX Wilson Isidor · FW · Nottm Forest · $5 Max Only ~+2000 · $5 max · $5→~$105 · counter pace · historic if Haiti score first First Goal FD ~+2000 Haiti's first WC goal since 1974 would be historic. Isidor (Nottm Forest) has pace behind Morocco's advancing full-backs on the counter. CBS Eimer: "Haiti could find opportunities on the counter-attack given they don't have anything on the line." $5 maximum only. $5 at ~+2000 returns approximately $105.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role FGS FD Anytime ⭐ Saibari · MAR FW · +340 · SCORED 1' vs BRA + 2' vs SCO · EARLIEST WC SCORER · PRIMARY $10→$44 · anytime -110 FOX FD · both goals early · Brahim Díaz assists +340 -110 💎 El Kaabi · MAR FW · +390 · 35 INTL GOALS · SQUAWKA +375 · BETTER RETURN THAN SAIBARI $10→$49 · anytime +105 FOX FD · box predator +390 +105 💎 Rahimi · MAR FW (bench) · +425 · PK TAKER · SQUAWKA ALTERNATE · IMPACT SUB $10→$52.50 · bench · PK route +425 ~+120 💎 Brahim Díaz · MAR RW · ~+450 · REAL MADRID · ASSISTED BOTH WC GOALS · DIRECT SCORER $10→$55 · confirmed starter · 2 WC assists · direct RW scoring route ~+450 ~+140 Ounahi · MAR AM · +800 · BETIS · CONFIRMED AM · SET PIECE · LATE ARRIVALS $10→$90 · AM starter +800 ~+235 🎯 Hakimi · MAR RB · +1100 · 99TH CAP · 11 INTL GOALS · 3 SHOTS vs BRAZIL · MILESTONE $10→$120 · 99th cap · 4 WC corners · high-volume shooter +1100 ~+330 🎯 Isidor · HAI FW · ~+2000 · NOTTM FOREST · HAITI 1ST EVER WC GOAL · $5 MAX ONLY $5→~$105 · $5 max · counter pace · historic if Haiti score first ~+2000 ~+600

Saibari -110 anytime / El Kaabi +105 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · FGS board (Saibari +340, El Kaabi +390, Rahimi +425, Hakimi +1100) from ESPN cross-book · El Kaabi +375 FGS confirmed Squawka · Brahim Díaz ~+450 proxied · Isidor ~+2000 estimate · Check FD live board · Must be 21+

📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · Morocco vs Haiti · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Saibari FGS (+340 · 1' vs BRA + 2' vs SCO · earliest WC scorer · $10→$44) +340 💎 #2 — El Kaabi FGS (+390 · 35 intl goals · Squawka +375 · better return · $10→$49) +390 💎 #3 — Brahim Díaz FGS (~+450 · Real Madrid · assisted both WC goals · $10→$55) ~+450 🎯 #4 — Hakimi FGS (+1100 · 99th cap · 11 intl goals from RB · $10→$120) +1100 🎯 Haiti dart — Isidor (~+2000 · historic first WC goal · $5 MAX · $5→~$105) ~+2000

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group C · Morocco vs Haiti · 6:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Bet First Goalscorer — Morocco vs Haiti Saibari +340 · El Kaabi +390 · Rahimi +425 · Brahim Díaz ~+450 · Hakimi +1100 · Isidor $5 dart

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Saibari -110 / El Kaabi +105 anytime confirmed FOX Sports FD · FGS board (Saibari +340, El Kaabi +390, Rahimi +425, Hakimi +1100) ESPN cross-book · El Kaabi +375 FGS confirmed Squawka · Brahim Díaz ~+450 proxied · Morocco -600 / Haiti +1500 FD · Over 3.5 +140 CBS Eimer · Check FD live board for exact current prices · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly