Morehead State vs Lindenwood Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Morehead State Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC) square off in the OVC tournament against the No. 6 seed Lindenwood Lions (15-16, 10-10 OVC) on Wednesday at Ford Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Morehead State vs. Lindenwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Morehead State vs. Lindenwood Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lindenwood win (51.5%)

If you plan to place a wager on Morehead State-Lindenwood outing (in which Morehead State is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 133.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Morehead State vs. Lindenwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Morehead State has put together a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lindenwood has covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Morehead State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Lindenwood covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (42.9%).

The Eagles own a worse record against the spread in home games (3-8-0) than they do in road games (9-7-0).

Against the spread, the Lions have been better at home (8-3-0) than away (4-11-0).

Morehead State is 7-13-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Lindenwood has 10 wins against the spread in 20 OVC games this season.

Morehead State vs. Lindenwood: Moneyline Betting Stats

Morehead State has come away with six wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Eagles have a mark of 6-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -115 or better on the moneyline.

Lindenwood has put together a 7-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Lions have a 7-13 record (winning just 35% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Morehead State has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Morehead State vs. Lindenwood Head-to-Head Comparison

Morehead State averages 66.2 points per game (345th in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per contest (79th in college basketball). It has a -75 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Kenny White Jr. is 639th in the nation with a team-leading 12.3 points per game.

Lindenwood puts up 71.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (171st in college basketball). It has a 0 scoring differential.

Lindenwood's leading scorer, Jadis Jones, ranks 582nd in the nation, putting up 12.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 111th in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

White averages 5.8 rebounds per game (ranking 372nd in college basketball) to lead the Eagles.

The Lions rank 97th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.2 their opponents average.

Jones is 344th in the nation with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Lions.

Morehead State ranks 308th in college basketball by averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 191st in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Lions' 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 329th in college basketball, and the 88.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!