MLB Strikeout Props Today: 5 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/15/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers | 7:40 PM ET

2026 Stats: 8.7 K/game | 1.23 ERA | 26 Ks in 3 starts | 2-0 record

Dylan Cease - Strikeouts Dylan Cease Over Apr 15 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dylan Cease is the most dominant strikeout pitcher on Wednesday's MLB slate and one of the most compelling strikeout prop bets on the board. The Toronto Blue Jays' $210 million ace has been nothing short of spectacular since arriving in Toronto, setting a franchise record with 26 strikeouts through his first three starts — eclipsing David Price's mark of 24 set back in 2015.

Despite the Jays' slow start to the season, Cease has become the only Blue Jays pitcher to strike out 26 batters over his first three games with the team. He has faced tough lineups from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics, allowing just two earned runs in 10.1 innings while racking up 20 strikeouts in those two outings alone.

Cease opened his Blue Jays career by striking out 12 hitters in 5 and one-third innings against Oakland, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun — the first Blue Jays starter to reach triple digits in 16 years. He then worked through a tougher 6-strikeout outing against the White Sox before torching the Dodgers for 8 Ks in 5 innings on April 8 — against arguably the most dangerous lineup in baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers counter with a lineup that entered the season without Jackson Chourio, who fractured his left hand before Opening Day, and have been shuffling its batting order ever since. The Brewers ranked among the bottom half of MLB in contact rate last season, and without one of their best bats, the lineup lacks the high-end bat-to-ball skills that give strikeout pitchers trouble.

Given Cease's absurd pace of 8.7 Ks per appearance, this is the top strikeout prop bet of the day on Wednesday's MLB odds board.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies | 6:40 PM ET

2026 Stats: 6.7 K/game | 2.81 ERA | 0.81 WHIP (13th in MLB) | 20 Ks in 16 IP

Shota Imanaga - Strikeouts Shota Imanaga Over Apr 15 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shota Imanaga arrives in Philadelphia carrying arguably the best command profile in the National League through three starts. In three starts made in the 2026 regular season, Imanaga has posted a 2.81 ERA, 20 strikeouts, a 0.81 WHIP. The WHIP is ranked 13th in MLB, and he's allowed 9 hits, 5 earned runs, and 4 walks in 16 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing, Imanaga came away with a no-decision as the Chicago Cubs fell 2-0 to the Pirates, striking out nine and walking one over six scoreless, no-hit innings, firing 68 strikes on 100 pitches while generating 30 called or swinging strikes. His 20:4 K:BB ratio over 16 innings is outstanding for any pitcher.

The matchup angle is where this MLB strikeout prop bet really gains traction. The Philadelphia Phillies have a team on-base percentage of .307 and a batting average of .221 on the year, and they have been struck out 132 times, 14th-most in the league. They have scored an average of just 3.53 runs per game, ranking 26th in MLB.

Imanaga has faced the Phillies and delivered 8 strikeouts in 6 innings at Citizens Bank Park back in 2024. While the park generally plays hitter-friendly, Imanaga can come through. His splitter and cutter are generating elite swing-and-miss rates in 2026, and the Phillies struggle against left-handed pitching — with multiple hitters showing sub-.500 OPS marks from the left side.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs | 6:40 PM ET

2026 Stats: 8.7 K/game | 6.23 ERA | 26 Ks in 17.1 IP | 1-2 record

Jesus Luzardo - Strikeouts Jesus Luzardo Over Apr 15 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jesús Luzardo has been wildly inconsistent in 2026, but his raw strikeout numbers are elite. In three starts this season, Luzardo has compiled a 1–2 record, a 6.23 ERA, 26 strikeouts (seventh most in MLB), and a 1.15 WHIP, while allowing 16 hits and 4 walks in 17.1 innings pitched. He struck out 11 batters in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on April 4, then allowed five runs in 4 and two-thirds innings in a 5-4 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cubs counter with an offense that is underperforming to start the season. Chicago has a slugging rate of .357 and has struck out 129 times while being walked 72 times, posting a .224 batting average as a team. Their lineup is filled with right-handed hitters who are particularly susceptible to Luzardo's two-seamer and slider combination.

Yes, consistency is a concern — Luzardo's ERA is inflated by one blowup start and his command has oscillated between dominant and erratic. But with the odds at plus-money, this is an enticing over.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM ET

2026 Stats: 6.3 K/game | 3 starts | Pitching at Petco Park

Emerson Hancock - Strikeouts Emerson Hancock Over Apr 16 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Emerson Hancock is averaging 6.3 strikeouts per game through three 2026 starts — nearly double the over/under line of 3.5. The Seattle Mariners right-hander takes the mound at Petco Park, one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in baseball. Petco Park carries a 0.92 runs factor, suppressing offense across the board and favoring pitchers.

The Mariners managed just four hits Tuesday night as Michael King and the San Diego Padres' bullpen took over in a 4-1 loss. Seattle's lineup has been inconsistent against quality pitching, and their offense has cooled from its four-game sweep of Houston.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM ET

2026 Stats: 6.3 K/game | San Diego on 6-game win streak | Pitching at Petco Park

Randy Vasquez - Strikeouts Randy Vasquez Over Apr 16 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Randy Vasquez benefits from the same pitcher-friendly environment as Hancock in Wednesday's game at Petco Park, and his 2026 strikeout clip of 6.3 per game sits meaningfully above the over/under line of 4.5. Seattle struck out six times in Tuesday's loss to San Diego, and their offense has been inconsistent against pitchers with quality breaking balls.

Petco Park is one of the friendliest environments for strikeout pitchers. Vasquez's three-start sample shows consistent swing-and-miss results. The Mariners' bats have slowed after a red-hot sweep of Houston — a regression setup for an offense that feasted on a struggling rotation.

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