MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/8/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Wednesday April 8, 2026 — Full Slate Overview

Game Starting Pitchers Time (ET) Padres vs. Pirates Michael King vs. Mitch Keller 12:35 PM Royals vs. Guardians Cole Ragans vs. Joey Cantillo 1:10 PM Brewers vs. Red Sox Chad Patrick vs. Sonny Gray 1:35 PM Orioles vs. White Sox Kyle Bradish vs. Sean Burke 2:10 PM Mariners vs. Rangers Bryan Woo vs. MacKenzie Gore 2:35 PM Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Shohei Ohtani vs. Dylan Cease 3:07 PM Astros vs. Rockies Cristian Javier vs. Michael Lorenzen 3:10 PM View Full Table ChevronDown

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet: Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts — Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Why This Is One of Today's Best MLB Prop Bets

Dylan Cease is putting together one of the most dominant early-season stretches of any pitcher in baseball, and Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers — despite being a formidable opponent — sets up better than the box score matchup might suggest for a big strikeout performance.

The 2026 Numbers: Cease has 18 strikeouts in just 9.2 innings through his first two starts of 2026, a jaw-dropping 16.8 K/9 rate. His first start was historic: he struck out 12 batters in 5.1 innings against Oakland, setting the Blue Jays franchise record for most strikeouts in a team debut and breaking David Price's record that had stood for 10 years. His second start, while his ERA ticked up slightly to 2.79, still featured 6 strikeouts in 5 innings against the White Sox. His swing-and-miss rate is carrying at a 20% clip this season — an elite, top-tier mark that places him among the game's most dangerous strikeout arms entering today.

The Career Context: This is not a fluke. Cease has topped 200 strikeouts in each of the last five consecutive seasons (2021–2025), becoming one of only a handful of active pitchers to accomplish that feat alongside Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer. He led all of MLB with an 11.52 K/9 in 2025 and has a five-year average of 11.3 K/9 and a 29.8% strikeout rate — all while averaging 32 starts and 177 innings per season. He's not just a strikeout pitcher when healthy — he is consistently one of the strikeout leaders in the sport.

New Weapon: The Blue Jays worked with Cease in the offseason on a revamped changeup, averaging 83.7 mph — approximately 4 mph harder than his previous version. This new offering has given him an additional swing-and-miss pitch to complement his triple-digits four-seamer and wipeout slider. The changeup was a key factor in his 12-strikeout debut, and represents a genuine evolution in his arsenal.

The Matchup: The Dodgers are a high-contact lineup led by Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Kyle Tucker — but they also rank 2nd in MLB in pitcher strikeout rate allowed (25%) and are built around aggressive hacking rather than contact-first approaches. Cease's high-90s heat (topped 100 mph in his debut) and his revamped changeup are exactly the combination that neutralizes free-swinging lineups. The Dodgers also just played Monday and Tuesday, so fatigue and familiarity aren't meaningful factors.

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet: Bryan Woo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts — Mariners vs. Rangers

The Quietly Dominant Arm of Wednesday's Slate

While Dylan Cease gets the headlines, Bryan Woo has been statistically one of the best starting pitchers in MLB through the first two-plus weeks of the 2026 season, and his Wednesday matchup against the Texas Rangers sets up as an ideal spot for a big strikeout total.

The 2026 Numbers: Woo has allowed just two runs on five hits through 13 innings, with 15 strikeouts and an ERA that reflects his dominant underlying numbers. His 10.4 K/9 and ability to generate outs without walks has made him the anchor of Seattle's rotation in the early going. He has walked just one batter through 13 innings — an exceptional command profile that tells you he's attacking the zone with confidence and generating swings rather than issuing free passes.

The Matchup Angle: The Texas Rangers and MacKenzie Gore oppose Woo, and the Rangers offense is not the fearsome unit it was in their 2023 championship season. The Rangers are a middle-of-the-pack offensive team in 2026, and Woo's pitch mix — which leans on a devastating slider and a plus four-seamer — has been particularly effective against right-handed contact hitters, which the Rangers roster is heavy on.

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet: Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts — Phillies vs. Giants

Elite Command + Struggling Offense = Strikeout Paradise

Aaron Nola's start to 2026 has been overshadowed by bigger names, but his underlying strikeout metrics tell the story of a pitcher who is generating whiffs at an elite rate. The San Francisco Giants — a cold, struggling offense — set up as an ideal opponent for Nola to record his best outing of the young season.

The 2026 Numbers: Nola has generated a 12.7 K/9 through 11.1 innings this season — a rate that exceeds his career averages and ranks among the best in the NL through the early going. The uptick in strikeouts is consistent with a pitcher who has made minor mechanical adjustments entering a contract year — Nola is pitching with visible precision and attacking batters aggressively in the zone.

The Giants' Offensive Struggles: San Francisco has been one of the coldest offenses in MLB to start 2026. The Giants carry a .558 team OPS (below league average), rank near the bottom of MLB in first-inning runs scored, and are 0-3 at home, averaging only 2.3 runs per game. This is a lineup that is not creating quality contact or patient at-bats against quality starting pitching — exactly what Nola provides. A hitter-unfriendly environment combined with a struggling offensive unit makes this one of the better matchups for a dominant Nola performance.

Career Context: Nola has been one of the most consistent strikeout-generating pitchers in the NL over the past decade. From 2018–2023, he recorded five consecutive 200+ strikeout seasons. His ability to generate swing-and-miss across all three pitches (curveball, changeup, four-seamer) remains elite, and the Giants' lineup does not have the patience or bat speed to consistently foul off his best offerings.

Opposing Pitcher: Tyler Mahle has struggled in his first two starts against both the Yankees and Mets, which means Philadelphia's offense may produce a lead early — allowing Nola to work from ahead in the count and attack batters more aggressively with strikeout pitches rather than contact-inducing ground ball sequences.

Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet: Framber Valdez UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts — Tigers vs. Twins

Framber Valdez - Strikeouts Framber Valdez Under Apr 8 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Data Says Take the Under

Not all strikeout props require going OVER. Framber Valdez has been exceptional in 2026, allowing just one earned run through 12 innings — but Valdez is a ground ball machine, not a strikeout pitcher. He has recorded 10 strikeouts in 12 innings (a 7.5 K/9 rate that is well below the elite pace of the pitchers above). His pitch mix heavily relies on a sinking two-seamer that induces ground balls, making him extremely valuable for pitch-to-contact metrics while suppressing his strikeout ceiling.

The Minnesota Twins, moreover, are built around contact-heavy hitters who put the ball in play at a high rate. The combination of a sinker-heavy pitcher facing a contact-first lineup in a neutral ballpark makes Valdez UNDER 5.5 a viable contrarian play on a day when the rest of the slate favors the over.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.