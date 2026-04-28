MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/28/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Tanner Bibee Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Best Bet #1 — Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Dodgers vs. Marlins, 10:10 PM ET

Shohei Ohtani - Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani Over Apr 29 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There is no more dominant pitcher in baseball right now than Shohei Ohtani. Through four starts, Ohtani carries a 0.38 ERA across 24 innings — a number so historically remarkable that it is worth noting that the lowest ERA by a qualified starting pitcher in Los Angeles Dodgers history is Zack Greinke's 1.66 mark from 2015, and only four qualified starters have logged an ERA under 2.00 in a non-shortened season over the past decade. Ohtani has 25 strikeouts and just six walks through those four outings. He fanned 10 batters in six innings against the Mets in his most recent start and has been virtually untouchable.

The matchup against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium is a favorable pitching assignment. Miami enters with the worst offensive team in the National League — dead last in OPS, last in wRC+, and runs per game.

Ohtani's arsenal features seven pitch types: a four-seamer, curveball, sweeper, splitter, sinker, slider, and cutter. He is one of just 16 MLB pitchers whose arsenal features at least seven pitch types. That depth of variety is part of the reason his strikeout production is so reliable. He does not need one pitch to work — he can rotate through three or four until he finds the one a specific hitter cannot handle, and cold Miami batters seeing him for the first time have no prior at-bat data from which to build any approach.

In great form and with a delightful matchup, Ohtani can mow through Miami's offense.

Best Best #2 -- Chase Burns Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Reds vs. Rockies, 6:40 PM ET

Chase Burns - Strikeouts Chase Burns Over Apr 28 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns is the breakout story of the 2026 MLB season, and his matchup Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park represents the most favorable opponent he will face all year. Through his first five starts, Burns has a 2.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 innings. That 9.6 K/9 rate and 30-strikeout total through five starts validates the hype surrounding the 2024 second-overall draft pick who is now establishing himself as one of the NL's most dangerous young starters.

Burns mainly relies on two pitches: his upper-90s four-seamer and low-90s slider. Hitters have whiffed on 47 percent of swings against Burns' slider and have produced just six hits in 45 at-bats, good for a .133 average. His 20 strikeouts on the slider alone are tied for seventh-most on any single pitch type this season. The two-pitch simplicity does not reduce his effectiveness — it actually amplifies it, because hitters know what is coming but still cannot make contact.

The Rockies are one of the worst offensive teams in baseball and the ideal opponent for any strikeout-oriented pitcher. Against RHPs, Colorado enters Tuesday ranked last in OPS, last in wRC+, and last in team strikeout rate among NL teams. Great American Ball Park is known as a hitter's park, but Burns' swing-and-miss profile is driven by velocity and slider movement — neither of which is affected by park factors in the same way that fly ball pitchers are.

Burns' per-game average of 6.0 strikeouts this season sits just below the 6.5 threshold. Burns has touched 99 mph on his fastball on 10 occasions this season. A pitcher operating at that velocity level against a lineup that struggles to make contact against right-handed power arms can clear 6.5 strikeouts.

Best Bet #3 — Tanner Bibee Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Guardians vs. Rays, 6:10 PM ET

Tanner Bibee - Strikeouts Tanner Bibee Under Apr 28 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I think this is the strongest under play on Tuesday's K prop slate, and it centers on a straightforward fade of Tanner Bibee against a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that consistently limits strikeout production for struggling control pitchers.

The 2026 numbers tell the story directly. Bibee enters Tuesday with a 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and just 26 strikeouts through five starts. That works out to 5.2 strikeouts per game — slightly above the 4.5 threshold on paper, but the deeper data undercuts the surface average significantly. In his last start on April 22 versus Houston, Bibee threw 6.0 innings and recorded just 3 strikeouts while allowing 2 earned runs. That three-strikeout performance is the most recent data point available for a pitcher who has struggled with command and whiff generation throughout April.

Tampa Bay is not a strikeout-heavy lineup for opposing pitchers. They are a contact-oriented team that does not chase aggressively out of the zone, which is precisely the type of lineup that suppresses strikeout totals for a pitcher who relies on inducing chases rather than overwhelming velocity. Bibee's recent three-strikeout performance suggests his swing-and-miss stuff is not at full operational efficiency this April.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.