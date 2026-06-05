MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday, June 5, 2026

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Martin Perez Under 4.5 Strikeouts

Ryan Feltner Over 3.5 Strikeouts

Michael King Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Martin Perez - Strikeouts Martin Perez Under Jun 5 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Perez owns a 2.79 ERA over 51.2 innings this season, but he's been getting lucky as his expected ERA is 4.34. His profile is built on command, pitch efficiency, and inducing weak contact rather than whiffs.

Against a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that doesn't produce a lot of swing-and-miss against soft-tossing lefties, the under looks like a solid play. Pittsburgh is one of baseball's most improved lineups this season, ranking fourth in wOBA (.332), so they have the firepower to make this a short night for Perez.

Perez has been consistent lately, notching exactly two Ks in each of his past two starts. I think he's in for another low-strikeout day in this one.

Ryan Feltner - Strikeouts Ryan Feltner Over Jun 6 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ryan Feltner's 6.6 K/9 rate this season shows he can miss bats, and his career numbers against the Milwaukee Brewers are even more encouraging — 26 strikeouts across 27⅔ innings (9.46 K/9) in five career starts against the Brewers.

He's coming off a dominant performance against the San Francisco Giants, throwing six scoreless innings with quality command, although he mustered just two punchouts in that one.

Feltner is pitching at Coors Field, which is scary, but he thrived at Coors in 2025, pitching to a 3.36 xFIP and 20.5% K rate at home.

Feltner has a solid 10.7% swinging-strike rate since the start of 2024, and I think he can clear this low bar of 3.5 Ks.

Michael King - Strikeouts Michael King Over Jun 6 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael King has been on a roll this season, posting an 8.60 K/9 rate through his first 12 starts and recently striking out nine against the Los Angeles Dodgers a couple stars ago.

The New York Mets lineup doesn't have the elite contact skills that would suppress his whiff numbers. The Mets are next to last in wOBA (.291) on the year, which should give King a good chance to work deep into the game -- thereby presenting him with more chances to get Ks.

Petco Park also helps as King has a 26.1% K rate at home, compared to a 21.6% mark on the road.

In my eyes, it all adds up to the over being an attractive bet at these odds.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.