Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday, June 5, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Red Sox vs. Yankees NRFI

Athletics vs. Astros YRFI

Mets vs. Padres NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks Today: No Run First Inning Bets

Sonny Gray vs. Ryan Weathers, 7:06 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jun 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The expected pitching duel between Sonny Gray and Ryan Weathers makes for a solid NRFI setup. Gray enters the game at 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and has consistently limited damage early in starts, while Weathers has posted a solid 3.52 ERA and has helped stabilize a New York Yankees rotation that has been among baseball's best in recent weeks.

The Yankees' offense -- especially in the first inning -- takes a significant hit without Aaron Judge, who is currently sidelined with a rib stress fracture, reducing some of the first-inning firepower at the top of the lineup.

The Boston Red Sox have struggled overall this season, carrying a sub-.500 record into the series and ranking near the bottom of the AL standings, while the Yankees have leaned heavily on their pitching staff to win games.

Although Yankee Stadium is generally a favorable park for hitters, this matchup features two starters with ERAs in the low-3.00 range and enough swing-and-miss ability to navigate the top of opposing orders.

Jack Perkins vs. Peter Lambert, 8:11 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Over Jun 6 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's Athletics vs. Houston Astros matchup stands out as a strong YRFI candidate because both starting pitchers bring question marks into the first inning.

Athletics right-handed reliever Jack Perkins enters with a 5.46 ERA, while Astros starter Peter Lambert owns a respectable 3.77 ERA but has issued 21 walks in just 45.1 innings, creating opportunities for early traffic on the bases. The offenses are capable of capitalizing, as Houston (8th) and the A's (10th) both rank in the top 10 in wOBA.

The top of both lineups features legitimate power threats, including Shea Langeliers (16 HRs) for the A's and Yordan Alvarez (21 HRs) for Houston, giving either team the ability to cash a YRFI with one swing.

The game total is sitting around 9 runs, one of the higher numbers on Friday's board, which aligns with expectations for offense. With a vulnerable starter on one side, a walk-prone starter on the other, and multiple power bats at the top of both orders, the ingredients are in place for an early run.

Christian Scott vs. Michael King, 9:41 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jun 6 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets matchup profiles as a strong NRFI play thanks to a combination of quality starting pitching and inconsistent offenses.

Michael King (3.18 ERA and 11.2% swinging-strike rate) has been one of San Diego's most reliable arms this season, while Christian Scott (28.0% K rate) brings swing-and-miss stuff that can neutralize the top of the Padres' lineup early.

Both teams have struggled to generate consistent offensive production, making quick first-inning rallies less likely. For the season, these two offenses have the worst wOBAs in baseball.

The game being played at Petco Park adds another layer of support, as the stadium has long been known for suppressing runs and home runs.

With two capable starters, two poor offenses, and a pitcher-friendly environment, the ingredients for a scoreless first inning are firmly in place.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.