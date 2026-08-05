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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 5

Will Eury Pérez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Eric Lauer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

  • Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

  • Jameson Taillon (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Eric Lauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

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