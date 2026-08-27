Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 27

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Sean Manaea record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets