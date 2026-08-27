MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 27
Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Sean Manaea record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Houston Astros at New York Yankees
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances