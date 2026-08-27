Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 27

Will Shohei Ohtani or Matt Olson hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 132 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 132 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 131 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 131 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets