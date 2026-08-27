MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 27
Will Shohei Ohtani or Matt Olson hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 132 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ben Rortvedt (Dodgers): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
Houston Astros at New York Yankees
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 131 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 28 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 127 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)