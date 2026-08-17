Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 17

Will Brady Singer strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Brycen Mautz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Brycen Mautz (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds