Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 17

Will Nolan Gorman or Jordan Walker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 123 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 115 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 115 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds