Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (63-61) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-66)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-136) | SEA: (+116)

HOU: (-136) | SEA: (+116) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 3-2, 3.68 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-8, 4.15 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Mariners have gone 10-13-0 ATS in Woo's 23 starts with a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for four Woo starts this season -- they lost every game.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the favorite at -136, and Seattle is +116 playing on the road.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Houston is +158 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Mariners on Aug. 16 is 7.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (52%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won nine of 24 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 61-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 31.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-15).

Seattle has a record of 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).

The Mariners have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-57-6).

The Mariners have collected a 43-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 65th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Paredes enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .236 with a .451 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 87 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Pena enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 118 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .275 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is slugging .375 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 120th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Cole Young leads his team with a .407 slugging percentage.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

8/15/2026: 10-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2026: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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