Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Mariners Game Info
- Houston Astros (63-61) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-66)
- Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: NBC/Peacock
Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-136) | SEA: (+116)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 3-2, 3.68 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-8, 4.15 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Mariners have gone 10-13-0 ATS in Woo's 23 starts with a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for four Woo starts this season -- they lost every game.
Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (50%)
Astros vs Mariners Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the favorite at -136, and Seattle is +116 playing on the road.
Astros vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Houston is +158 to cover the runline.
Astros vs Mariners Over/Under
- The over/under for Astros-Mariners on Aug. 16 is 7.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Astros have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (52%) in those contests.
- This year Houston has won nine of 24 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Astros have posted a record of 61-63-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mariners have won 31.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-15).
- Seattle has a record of 3-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).
- The Mariners have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-57-6).
- The Mariners have collected a 43-80-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 142 hits and an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .321.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He is 65th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.
- Paredes enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Christian Walker is batting .236 with a .451 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.
- Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 87 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .470.
- Pena enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 118 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .275 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .368.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 47th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is slugging .375 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 120th in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Cole Young leads his team with a .407 slugging percentage.
Astros vs Mariners Head to Head
- 8/15/2026: 10-5 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/14/2026: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/14/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/13/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
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