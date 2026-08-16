Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-50) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-48)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Brewers.TV

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | MIL: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | MIL: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Dodgers) - 7-6, 2.93 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 6-2, 2.88 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA). Skubal and his team have a record of 6-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team is 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers are 5-6-0 against the spread when Henderson starts. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Henderson start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.9%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -178 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -156 to cover, and the Dodgers are +130.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Brewers on Aug. 16, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (61%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 40 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 123 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 51-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 48.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-15).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-69-4).

The Brewers have a 64-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 127 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Andy Pages has 24 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .841, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Kyle Tucker is batting .234 with a .332 OBP and 54 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-best .450 slugging percentage. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jake Bauers has 100 hits with a .377 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .492.

He is 50th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .257.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

8/15/2026: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/14/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2026: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/23/2026: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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