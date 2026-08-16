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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best Prop Bets & Odds for Sunday, August 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best Prop Bets & Odds for Sunday, August 16
⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 · FULL 15-GAME SLATE · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
All Odds FanDuel
MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best Prop Bets & Odds

Sunday, August 16, 2026 · Top picks from a full 15-game slate

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Fifteen games make up Sunday's full MLB slate — one of the deepest boards of the week. Below are the five home run predictions that stand out most, pulled directly from FanDuel's live odds and spread across five different games.

⭐ Pick #1 · Dodgers DH Sun 4:11 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH
+240

Comfortably the shortest home run price across all 15 games today, at home against Milwaukee, well clear of Max Muncy and Andy Pages on this same board.

Brewers @ Dodgers · Sun 4:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
⭐ Pick #2 · Astros DH Sun 7:21 PM ET
Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH
+255

One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, at home against Seattle in the final game of the day.

Mariners @ Astros · Sun 7:21 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
⭐ Pick #3 · Marlins OF Sun 1:41 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Heriberto Hernandez · Marlins OF
+285

The top-priced Marlin on the road against Cincinnati, narrowly ahead of Elly De La Cruz on the Reds' side of this same board.

Marlins @ Reds · Sun 1:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #4 · Rays 3B Sun 12:16 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Junior Caminero · Rays 3B
+285

The earliest game on today's slate, and Caminero is the top-priced name on either side, well ahead of Pete Alonso.

Orioles @ Rays · Sun 12:16 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #5 · Braves 1B Sun 1:36 PM ET · Tied For 3rd-Shortest Price
Matt Olson · Braves 1B
+285

The top-priced Brave at home against Arizona, edging out Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte on this same market.

Diamondbacks @ Braves · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown

📋 More Home Run Odds Today

Player Matchup · Time (ET) Odds
Kyle SchwarberPhillies @ Twins · 2:11p+290
Corbin Carroll · Ketel MarteDiamondbacks @ Braves · 1:36p+320
Elly De La CruzMarlins @ Reds · 1:41p+300
Jake BurgerRangers @ Athletics · 4:06p+310
Carter Jensen · Jac CaglianoneRoyals @ Angels · 4:08p+320
Francisco LindorNationals @ Mets · 1:41p+330
CJ AbramsNationals @ Mets · 1:41p+340
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Odds · Sunday's Full 15-Game Slate
Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now
Ohtani +240 · Alvarez +255 · Hernandez +285 · Caminero +285 · Olson +285
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Shohei Ohtani +240 (Brewers @ Dodgers, Sun 4:11 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +255 (Mariners @ Astros, Sun 7:21 PM ET) · Heriberto Hernandez +285 (Marlins @ Reds, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +285 (Orioles @ Rays, Sun 12:16 PM ET) · Matt Olson +285 (Diamondbacks @ Braves, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +290, Elly De La Cruz +300, Corbin Carroll +320, Ketel Marte +320, Jake Burger +310, Carter Jensen +320, Jac Caglianone +320, Francisco Lindor +330, CJ Abrams +340 · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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