MLB Home Run Predictions Today: Best Prop Bets & Odds for Sunday, August 16
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Sunday, August 16, 2026 · Top picks from a full 15-game slate
Fifteen games make up Sunday's full MLB slate — one of the deepest boards of the week. Below are the five home run predictions that stand out most, pulled directly from FanDuel's live odds and spread across five different games.
Comfortably the shortest home run price across all 15 games today, at home against Milwaukee, well clear of Max Muncy and Andy Pages on this same board.
One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, at home against Seattle in the final game of the day.
The top-priced Marlin on the road against Cincinnati, narrowly ahead of Elly De La Cruz on the Reds' side of this same board.
The earliest game on today's slate, and Caminero is the top-priced name on either side, well ahead of Pete Alonso.
The top-priced Brave at home against Arizona, edging out Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte on this same market.
📋 More Home Run Odds Today
Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Shohei Ohtani +240 (Brewers @ Dodgers, Sun 4:11 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +255 (Mariners @ Astros, Sun 7:21 PM ET) · Heriberto Hernandez +285 (Marlins @ Reds, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Junior Caminero +285 (Orioles @ Rays, Sun 12:16 PM ET) · Matt Olson +285 (Diamondbacks @ Braves, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Kyle Schwarber +290, Elly De La Cruz +300, Corbin Carroll +320, Ketel Marte +320, Jake Burger +310, Carter Jensen +320, Jac Caglianone +320, Francisco Lindor +330, CJ Abrams +340 · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER