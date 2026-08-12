MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 12
Will Foster Griffin strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
- José Soriano (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
- Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
- Dustin May (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox
- Luis Castillo (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +162, Under -210) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
- Foster Griffin (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances