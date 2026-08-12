Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 12

Will Foster Griffin strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

José Soriano (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Ranger Suarez (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Dustin May (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox

Luis Castillo (White Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Rhett Lowder (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +162, Under -210) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers