Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25

Will Will Warren strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants