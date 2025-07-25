MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25
Will Will Warren strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances