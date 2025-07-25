FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 25

Will Will Warren strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup