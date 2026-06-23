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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 23

Will Jesús Luzardo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -176) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

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