Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-39) vs. Houston Astros (37-43)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | HOU: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | HOU: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 6-4, 3.23 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Shane Bieber versus the Astros and Peter Lambert (6-4). In games Bieber pitched with a spread last season, his team was 6-5-0 ATS. Bieber appeared in eight games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 6-2 in those contests. The Astros have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Lambert's starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Lambert's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.6%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Toronto is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +118 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Toronto is +150 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Astros on June 23, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (61%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 12-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 39-38-0 against the spread.

The Astros are 23-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.9% of those games).

Houston has a record of 14-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (50%).

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-35-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 45% of their games this season, going 36-44-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .283 with 34 walks and 42 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .372.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run and five RBIs.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging in MLB.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 64 hits. He is batting .234 this season and 28 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with a .331 OBP and 20 RBI for Toronto this season.

Varsho has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-high OBP (.431) and slugging percentage (.639), and paces the Astros in hits (92, while batting .323).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Isaac Paredes has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .247.

Jeremy Pena is batting .286 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

6/22/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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