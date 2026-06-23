MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 23
Will Junior Caminero or Salvador Pérez hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Starling Marte (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +4000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games
Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +198 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Alex Jackson (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Kyler Fedko (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Trei Cruz (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 79 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)