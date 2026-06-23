Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 23

Will Junior Caminero or Salvador Pérez hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +4000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +198 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+198 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 67 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Alex Jackson (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Kyler Fedko (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Trei Cruz (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays