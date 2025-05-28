MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 28
Will Corbin Burnes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can JP Sears surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Athletics at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances