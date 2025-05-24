Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 24

Will Pablo Lopez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies