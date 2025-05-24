MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 24
Will Pablo Lopez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
- Pablo Lopez (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies
- Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance