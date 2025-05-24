Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (24-26) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-25)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SN1

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

TB: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-192) | TOR: -1.5 (+158)

TB: +1.5 (-192) | TOR: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 3-3, 5.33 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.19 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Shane Baz (3-3, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (1-1, 4.19 ERA). When Baz starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. When Baz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Blue Jays have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Berrios' 10 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in Berrios' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (53.8%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover, while the Rays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Rays-Blue Jays on May 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (50%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 49 opportunities.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 22-27-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-15).

Toronto has gone 10-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (45.5%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-23-1).

The Blue Jays have a 31-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season. He has a .249 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has 45 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead the Rays this season. He's batting .306 and slugging .490.

Among qualifying batters, he is 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Aranda brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a walk and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero is batting .237 with a .412 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Brandon Lowe is batting .224 with a .280 OBP and 27 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .380, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .274 and slugging .414.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .409 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has accumulated 38 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .283 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!