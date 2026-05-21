Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

NHL action on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-196) Canadiens (+162) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.7%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -154 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +124.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on May 21, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Carolina is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +162 underdog on the road.

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