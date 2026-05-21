NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
NHL action on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Canadiens (+162)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.7%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -154 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +124.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on May 21, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Carolina is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +162 underdog on the road.