MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 21
Will Hayden Birdsong strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Logan Allen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances