Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 21

Will Hayden Birdsong strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Logan Allen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins