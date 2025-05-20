Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 20

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Ryan Weathers (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates