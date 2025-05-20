MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 20
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Ryan Weathers (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -176, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances