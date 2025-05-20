FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday's MLB Strikeout Props - May 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 20

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

  • Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

  • Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Ryan Weathers (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -176, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

