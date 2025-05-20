Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (22-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

OAK: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

OAK: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.78 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 1-5, 5.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gunnar Hoglund (1-1) for the Athletics and Kyle Hendricks (1-5) for the Angels. Hoglund's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hoglund's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have gone 4-4-0 ATS in Hendricks' eight starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (58.2%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -156 favorite, while the Angels are a +132 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +126 to cover, while the Angels are -152 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Angels contest on May 20 has been set at 10, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 48 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 24-24-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Angels have put together a 17-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Angels have gone 7-9 (43.8%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 20-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .343 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Wilson has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double and three walks.

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 50 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers has collected 39 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Brent Rooker has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .365 on-base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Angels. He's batting .277.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Schanuel enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Taylor Ward is hitting .198 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .246.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 155th, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Zach Neto has eight doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .282.

Logan O'Hoppe leads his team with 36 hits.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2024: 13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2024: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/3/2024: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

