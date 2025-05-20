Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | ARI: +1.5 (-110)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | ARI: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 5-3, 2.12 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.13 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3) for the Dodgers and Ryne Nelson (1-1) for the Diamondbacks. Yamamoto and his team are 5-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. Nelson has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Nelson starts this season.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +188 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on May 20 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (61.9%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 47 opportunities.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 22-25-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have compiled an 8-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Arizona has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-22-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 22-25-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 58 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .672, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and an on-base percentage of .406.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with four home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .263 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 68th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in MLB.

Freddie Freeman is batting .368 with a .662 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Freeman has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has nine home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-high slugging percentage (.592) while leading the Diamondbacks in hits (56). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo leads his team with a .403 OBP. He has a batting average of .302 while slugging .488.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .299.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .215 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

