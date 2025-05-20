Giants vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs Royals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (28-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSKC

Giants vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | KC: (+112)

SF: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

SF: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 1-0, 2.31 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-4, 3.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Hayden Birdsong (1-0) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-4) will get the nod for the Royals. Birdsong and his team were 7-9-0 ATS in his 16 appearances with a spread last season. Birdsong and his team won 37.5% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 3-5. The Royals have a 6-3-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Royals are 3-4 in Lorenzen's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (52.7%)

Giants vs Royals Moneyline

The Giants vs Royals moneyline has San Francisco as a -132 favorite, while Kansas City is a +112 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Royals Spread

The Giants are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -188 to cover.

Giants vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Royals game on May 20 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Giants vs Royals Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (63.3%) in those contests.

This year San Francisco has won 15 of 20 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 24-24-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Royals have gone 14-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Royals have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-32-1).

The Royals are 27-22-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .276 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 79th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 52 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Ramos has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .216 with a .337 OBP and 24 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .508 and has 57 hits, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 19th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with a .374 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .482.

He is 13th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .228.

Jonathan India is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, a home run and 22 walks.

Giants vs Royals Head to Head

5/19/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/22/2024: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/21/2024: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/15/2022: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2022: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/13/2022: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

