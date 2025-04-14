FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

  • Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Carlos Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Easton Lucas (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

