MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
- Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Carlos Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
- Easton Lucas (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances