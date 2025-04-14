Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

