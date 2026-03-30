MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 30
Will Ryan Weathers strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Luis Castillo exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances