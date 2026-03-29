MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 29
Will Bryan Woo strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Joey Cantillo exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 29, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Joey Cantillo (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 34 appearances