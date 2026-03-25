MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - March 25
Will Logan Webb strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Max Fried record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on March 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 34 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances