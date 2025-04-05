Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates