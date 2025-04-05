MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5
Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
- Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Elvin Rodriguez (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance