FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 5

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals

  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

  • Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

  • Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Elvin Rodriguez (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals

  • Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

  • Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Marcus Stroman (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup