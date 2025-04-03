Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance Carlos Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance Nestor Cortes Jr. (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles