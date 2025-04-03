FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 3

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Carlos Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Nestor Cortes Jr. (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

  • Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

